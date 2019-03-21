|
|
Eddie H. Ditto
age 70 of New Phila., passed away Tues. March 19, 2019 peacefully in his home under the care of Hospice. Born Aug. 29, 1948 he was the son of the late Eddie W. and Evelyn (Shull) Ditto.
Survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Kay, children; Eddie W (Cathy) Ditto, Karen (Keith Watson) Ditto, stepchildren; Angie (Chris) Graves, Kristen Gribble, Pat (Tracy) Walker, Shelley (Curt) Stoyanovich along with 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was a beloved brother, uncle and called Grandpa by many.
Ed was a Vietnam Veteran. He was very well known as the Organ Grinder. He truly enjoyed entertaining people, young and old, with the music.
In honoring his wishes, he has donated his body for Medical Research. No services but a memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019