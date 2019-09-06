|
Eddie J. Fox
85, of Dover, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood in Dover. He was born in New Philadelphia on September 26, 1933 to the late Eddie Byron and Elsie (Sullivan) Fox and married the former JoDamiene on December 16, 1972. She survives. He graduated from New Philadelphia in 1952, served in the US Navy from 1954-1956, and retired from The Gradall Co. in New Philadelphia after 44 years. He loved woodworking, remodeling his house, and doing yard work. He served as secretary for the FOPA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-daughter, Angela Byrne of Dover; step-son, Steven Byrne and companion Darcy Siskavich of Spring Hill, Florida; four grandchildren; two great-
grandchildren; and his brother Robert Fox of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, James Byrne and brother, Tom Fox.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Dover with Deacon Ron Frondriest officiating with Military Honors to be conducted. Following the service, a reception and celebration of Eddie's life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Life Center in Dover. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019