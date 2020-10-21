1/1
Edith "Mae" Gibson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith "Mae" Gibson

Age 92, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a lengthy illness. Born on the family farm at Newcomerstown on May 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Sigel and Edith (Shaffer) John. Mae attended the Newcomerstown High School. A member of the Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene, Mae was also an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post # 139, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, dancing and traveling, playing cards, working ceramics, and doll making. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family. Mae married United States Air Force Sergeant James Gibson in November 1952, and spent the next 18 years living and supporting his career at bases in Wisconsin, Michigan, Wyoming and California.

Together they raised a family of three sons, James David Gibson Jr. (Becky) of Dayton, Michael John (Roxanne) Gibson of Dover, and Patrick Olen (Diana) Gibson of New Philadelphia. She'll be sadly missed by granddaughters, Christy (Jack) Spencer, Lindsay (Kyle) Phillips and Belinda (Justin) Merryman, Ashley Gibson; a step-grandson, Tyler Tope; and 11 great-grandchildren. A sister, Shirley (Joseph) McKnight of Dover and brother, Charles F (Mary Jane) John of Stone Creek. In addition to her parents; sisters, Ruth Burrier, Emma John, June McConnell; and brothers, Sigel E and George John, precede Mae in death.

The family will greet guests on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Gary Marlatt will lead a service celebrating Mae's life on Friday morning, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Gibson family. The family requests that memorial contributions in Mae's name be directed to the Hennis Care Centre Activities Department, 1720 N Cross St, Dover, OH , 44622 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved