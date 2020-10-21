Edith "Mae" Gibson
Age 92, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a lengthy illness. Born on the family farm at Newcomerstown on May 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Sigel and Edith (Shaffer) John. Mae attended the Newcomerstown High School. A member of the Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene, Mae was also an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post # 139, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, dancing and traveling, playing cards, working ceramics, and doll making. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family. Mae married United States Air Force Sergeant James Gibson in November 1952, and spent the next 18 years living and supporting his career at bases in Wisconsin, Michigan, Wyoming and California.
Together they raised a family of three sons, James David Gibson Jr. (Becky) of Dayton, Michael John (Roxanne) Gibson of Dover, and Patrick Olen (Diana) Gibson of New Philadelphia. She'll be sadly missed by granddaughters, Christy (Jack) Spencer, Lindsay (Kyle) Phillips and Belinda (Justin) Merryman, Ashley Gibson; a step-grandson, Tyler Tope; and 11 great-grandchildren. A sister, Shirley (Joseph) McKnight of Dover and brother, Charles F (Mary Jane) John of Stone Creek. In addition to her parents; sisters, Ruth Burrier, Emma John, June McConnell; and brothers, Sigel E and George John, precede Mae in death.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Gary Marlatt will lead a service celebrating Mae's life on Friday morning, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Gibson family. The family requests that memorial contributions in Mae's name be directed to the Hennis Care Centre Activities Department, 1720 N Cross St, Dover, OH , 44622 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.