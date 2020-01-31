Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Edmund Otto (Ed) Johnson


1936 - 2020
Edmund Otto (Ed) Johnson Obituary
Edmund (Ed) Otto Johnson

age 83, of Newcomerstown, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Cleveland Clinic in Dover. Born on Feb. 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Marshall and Wilma (Haver) Johnson. Ed was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School. He retired in 1998 from Simonds where he worked as a file inspector. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and doing genealogical research.

On Jan. 23, 1955, he married the love of his life, Noreene Kaye Ford who survives him along with his children, Edward Johnson of Canal Winchester, Vicki Hearing of Sun Prairie, Wis., Kathy Ford of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mike (Cindy) Bricker of Newcomerstown. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kyle Johnson, Chelcey (Johnson) Stambaugh, Dr. Matthew Hearing, Sarah (Hearing) Scartz, Troy Bricker, Angie (Bricker) Lower, Lance Bricker, and Jamie (Bricker) Salmon; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Schreiner of Port Washington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Steinbach.

A private graveside burial service will be held at Plainfield Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com. Remembrances may be sent to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia OH 44663.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020
