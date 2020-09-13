Edna A. Miller



77, of 8286 SR 241, Fredericksburg, (Mt. Hope), passed away at her residence on Friday, September 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born on November 1, 1942 to the late Abe M. and Mary (Miller) Miller. On July 14, 1960 she married Abe J. J. Miller who survives. Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving is her husband, Abe and their four children: Larry (Nettie) Miller of Mt. Hope, Dorothy (Eli) Yoder of Charm, Leroy (Sara) Miller of the home, and Leon (Laura) Miller of Mt. Hope; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Iva (late Aden) Miller and Mary Betty (late Roy) Miller. Preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, Aden Miller and Roy Miller; a sister, Lydia Ann Miller; and a grandson, Luke Miller.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Monday, September 14th., at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Norman A. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery in Salt Creek Twp. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Saturday. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their caregiving during Edna's illness.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



