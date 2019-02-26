|
Edna A. Swartzentruber
22, of Henderson, Ky., passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 due to injuries sustained from a work-related accident. She was born in Fresno, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1997. She moved to Henderson to work as a mechanic and she had plans to open her own business this summer. She was very hardworking and loved to work with her hands to see what she could fix. She was also very adventurous and loved photography.
Edna is survived by her parents, Amos and Barbara (Schwartz) Swartzentruber of Coshocton; siblings, Laura (Gary) Burrell, Rosie Broehl, Christine (Major Harlan) Thompson, Barbara Swartzentruber, Linda (Anthony) Witmer, Amos Jr., Susan, Joseph, Daniel, and Esther
Swartzentruber; nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Carolyn, Clarissa, Cassandra, Hannah, Keturah, Kezia, and Dylan; grandma, Lovina Raber and step grandpa, Abe Raber; and many family and friends in Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Christian E. and Bertha D.
Schwartz and Toby M. Swartzentruber.
Friends and family may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.–8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral services will be held at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle Church, 23891 Airport Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812, on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Canal Lewisville Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019