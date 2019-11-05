|
Edna Irene Lengler Clay
92, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. She was born on April 25, 1927 to the late Harry and Delpha Gerber Lengler in Dover, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of Highway and Dover High School, class of 1945, and worked at several local businesses, as well as, being an award winning Avon Representative for many years. She loved music, singing in church choirs, and with the Valley Voices Ladies Barbershop Chorus. In later years, she relished Philharmonic dates with her beloved and only grandson. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Dover. On November 22, 1947, she married Arthur Clay, who passed away on September 18, 1980.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Mary); grandson, Shawn (Melanie); sister, Bonnie (Rick) McFeeders and many well-loved nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lengler and sister, Iona Winkler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Dotty Hartzell officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Following the interment, a funeral luncheon will be held in the Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Edna may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019