Edna M. Miller
90, of 5208 TR 123 Millersburg, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Holmes County on December 24, 1928 to the late Mose and Sara (Miller) Mast and married Joe H. Miller on November 10, 1949. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her seven children, Mervin (Roni) Miller of Strasburg, Eli (Dora) Miller of Millersburg, Levi (Martha) Miller of Sugarcreek, Clara (Eli) Hershberger of Baltic, Joe Jr. (Verna) Miller of Loudonville, Marie (Andy) Miller of Sugarcreek, Aden (Laura) Miller of the home; 41 grandchildren; 129 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Susie (Joe) Yoder and Sara (Mose) Hershberger both of Baltic and Ada Raber of Lakeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Anna and Esta; daughter-in-law, Betty Mae Miller; brothers, Eli, Jacob, and Noah Mast; sisters, Emma Weaver, Malinda Yoder, and Lizzie Ann Barkman.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Bishop Wayne R. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019