|
|
Edna Mae (Pollock) Waggamon
Edna Mae Waggamon, age 95, passed away at 8:25 p.m., Oct. 10, after a short illness. She was a resident of the Copeland Oaks Community, Sebring, Ohio, for the last 25 years. Born March 12, 1924, to Peter and Bessie (Gartrell) Pollock, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the 8th of 11 children, she married Glenn Waggamon on May 25, 1952.
Preceding her in death, her parents; husband, Glenn (Sept. 15, 2008); sisters, Mildred Geiser, Ruth Mizer and Edith Walters and seven brothers, Curtis, Paul, Peter Jr, H. Robert, Edward, David, and Wayne Pollock. Surviving children and grandchildren, Sybil (Peter) Baker of Columbus Ohio; grandchildren, Alex (Devon) Baker, and Gabi (Tony) Piteo; great-granddaughter, Daniella. Jill (Joe) Petryczkiewycz of Milwaukee, Wisc., granddaughter, Tasha. Philip (Michelle) Waggamon of Kenton, Ohio; grandchildren, Evan (Cynthia) Waggamon and Ashton Waggamon, Dennis (Nancy) Waggamon, Massillon, Ohio; granddaughters, Kirsten (Seth) Krump and Amanda (Nathan) Glomb.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019 at Bennett Chapel, Copeland Oaks, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring, Ohio. Family will receive family and friends at a reception and visitation immediately following the service. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the online obituary at www.ctcfuneral.com for a list of Polly's favorite charities. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019