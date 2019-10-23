Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Bennett Chapel, Copeland Oaks
800 S. 15th St.
Sebring, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Waggamon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae (Pollock) Waggamon


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Mae (Pollock) Waggamon Obituary
Edna Mae (Pollock) Waggamon

Edna Mae Waggamon, age 95, passed away at 8:25 p.m., Oct. 10, after a short illness. She was a resident of the Copeland Oaks Community, Sebring, Ohio, for the last 25 years. Born March 12, 1924, to Peter and Bessie (Gartrell) Pollock, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the 8th of 11 children, she married Glenn Waggamon on May 25, 1952.

Preceding her in death, her parents; husband, Glenn (Sept. 15, 2008); sisters, Mildred Geiser, Ruth Mizer and Edith Walters and seven brothers, Curtis, Paul, Peter Jr, H. Robert, Edward, David, and Wayne Pollock. Surviving children and grandchildren, Sybil (Peter) Baker of Columbus Ohio; grandchildren, Alex (Devon) Baker, and Gabi (Tony) Piteo; great-granddaughter, Daniella. Jill (Joe) Petryczkiewycz of Milwaukee, Wisc., granddaughter, Tasha. Philip (Michelle) Waggamon of Kenton, Ohio; grandchildren, Evan (Cynthia) Waggamon and Ashton Waggamon, Dennis (Nancy) Waggamon, Massillon, Ohio; granddaughters, Kirsten (Seth) Krump and Amanda (Nathan) Glomb.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019 at Bennett Chapel, Copeland Oaks, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring, Ohio. Family will receive family and friends at a reception and visitation immediately following the service. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the online obituary at www.ctcfuneral.com for a list of Polly's favorite charities. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now