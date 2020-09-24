Edna Maynard Gillispie
92, of Park Village Southside, New Philadelphia, Ohio and formerly of Dunlow and Lavalette, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a long period of declining health.
She was the last surviving child of the late Gilbert and Susanna McKinney Maynard. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl and daughter Janet. She was also preceded in death by five brothers: Silas, Bruce, Robert, Frank and Early; five sisters: Ethel, Mary, Verla, Myra and Ella. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (David) Thomas of New Philadelphia; grandchildren: Maggie Thomas (Matthew Altier) of Hilliard, Ohio, Tina (Holbert) Sutherland of Wayne, West Virginia, Scott Hackney of Milton, West Virginia, 7 great grandchildren and son in law Pete Hackney (Clara). Edna was a retired Wayne County School educator of 32 years. A member of the first Presbyterian Church of Huntington, West Virginia. A member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Honorary Sorority and past president of the Alpha Lambda Chapter. She was a member of The OES #156 of Wayne, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alpha Lambda Chapter. In the memo section of the check: Janet Hackney Scholarship. Write checks to: Janeen Reynolds, 2758 Walkers Branch Rd, Huntington, West Virginia, 25704. The family would like to thank our minister, Jeff Gerber, for his visits and prayers. Also, a special thank you to the staff of Park Village Southside for all of their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Bondurant and Howard Aulick on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1 pm at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.regerfh.com
Reger Funeral Home, 304-522-2031