Edward A. "Peck" Link
88, a lifelong resident of Dover died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in his home following a period of declining health. Ed retired as an electrician from Semac Hardwood Products in Millersburg. Following retirement, he worked for Yoder Lumber Company. He had also previously been employed at Fenton Bros. Electric in New Philadelphia and Dover Chemical Company. Born Oct. 2, 1931 in Dover, he was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Dotts) Link. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Bertha Moose Link who died Jan. 2, 2007; a son, David; two sisters, Greta York and Elizabeth Link and two brothers, Tom and Bert Link. Ed graduated from Dover High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Alaska. He previously served as both a Cub Scout and Boy Scout master and was previously a volunteer for the Dover Fire Department. He was also active as a Junior Achievement Advisor. He had many interests including astronomy and loved the outdoors with his flower gardens and enjoyed tinkering around the house. He was also a beekeeper. He had a huge heart for animals.
He will be sadly missed by his family including two daughters, Julie (Ben) Affolter of Dover and Judy (Mark) Lewis of Strasburg; one brother, Joe (Sandy) Link and his sister, Trudy (Bob) Sensel of Dover along with eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Pastor David Wing will officiate a celebration of Ed's life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover where friends will be received Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. Military honors will follow and a reception will be held at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the service. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Ed can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2019