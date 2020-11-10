1/1
Edward A. Reese II
1951 - 2020
Edward A. Reese II

age 68, of Carrollton, Ohio, died early Monday morning Nov. 9, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 14, 1951 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Edward Allan and Caroline Anna Reichman Reese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline A. Reese Colley and a brother, Parker Reese. Ed retired in 2008 as a die maker for the Ford Motor Company in Walton, Hills, Ohio after 36 1/2 years of service. Following his retirement, he established Ed's Garage, a fix-it shop that he operated out of the garage at his home. During his leisure hours, Ed's favorite recreation was fishing. Whether on his boat at Atwood Lake, Leesville Lake, Lake Erie, or even a few trips to Canada, it was the most pleasurable way he found to spend his time. Following retirement, he and his friends would often gather in his garage to socialize or to work on various repair projects. He enjoyed spending time with his family around his rural home. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darnell R. Malone Reese, whom he married Aug. 30, 1997; his three children, Brian (Jacinta) Reese of Monroe, Mich., Samantha (Larry) Hull and James (Lyndsie) Hull, both of Carrollton; his five siblings, Mrs. Nancy (Ron) Logan of Dellroy, Ohio, John (Jeri) Reese and Sandy Koontz, both of Canton, Ohio, Mrs. Diana (Gary) Rhoades of East Sparta, Ohio, and Mrs. Lynda (Craig) Herbert of Navarre, Ohio and five grandchildren.

Due to the current COVID health crisis, a limited capacity funeral service for family and a few close friends will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Milo Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. During both memorial events at the funeral home, facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Mercy Medical Center Home Health & Hospice, LLC, 4369 Whipple Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
