Edward Hershberger


1923 - 2019
Edward Hershberger Obituary
Edward Hershberger

96, of Walnut Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing home following a period of declining health. He was born in Walnut Creek on Sept. 4, 1923 to the late Len and Alta (Hostetler) Hershberger and married Maxine Stoneman, who died on March 8, 1984. He then married Beverly Lewis, who died on July 30, 2019. He worked as carpenter for many years and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek.

He is survived by his four daughters, Penny (Bob) Tomlin of Raleigh, N.C., Robin Yoder of Sarasota, Fla., Holly (Crist) Troyer of Berlin, and Shelly (Wayne) Troyer of New Philadelphia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Loren "Piney" Hershberger of Walnut Creek. In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jim Hershberger and Herman Hershberger.

The family is planning a private Celebration of Edward's Life. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019
