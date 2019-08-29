|
|
Edward J. "Ed" Grant
Age 70, of Uhrichsville, entered into the joy of the Lord and was made whole on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born Christmas Day, 1948, in Opelika, Alabama, he was a son of the late John W. and Fannie Lue Menefield Grant. Ed attended school in LaFayette, Ala., and then moved at a young age to Tuscarawas County. He was employed for 27 years by Fleming Foods and the its predecessor, Associated Grocers, Dennison, retiring as an order selector. Ed was devoted to his family, and was a member of Dennison's Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, as well as the J.B. Easley Masonic Lodge, Uhrichsville. He enjoyed fishing at Tappan Lake, cooking and barbecuing, music and was a sports fan - his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his children, Eddie (Rachel) Grant of Dennison, Chrissy (Scott) Monticelli of Uhrichsville, and Tylor (Raven Wilcox) Grant of Killbuck; his grandchildren, Spencer, Lexi, Jasmine and Xavier Grant, Hunter Risley, Andrew, Brenden and Nakarri Monticelli; his siblings, Annie Pearl Roberts of Uhrichsville, and Willie (Roxanne White-Grant) Grant of Fayetteville, Ga.; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Izora Grant and his brother, Johnnie Grant Jr..
A home-going service will be held Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m., in Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. William J. Blake officiating. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal, there will be a luncheon in the church. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, August 29, 7 - 9 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ed, please visit the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Ed's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or, the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019