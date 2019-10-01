The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD JOSEPH BUTLER


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD JOSEPH BUTLER Obituary
Edward Joseph Butler

63, of Sugarcreek, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Akron on August 10, 1956 to Helen A. (Ondas) Butler of Walnut Creek and the late Charles R. Butler and married Dawn Erb on July 24, 1999. She survives. He was a 1975 graduate of Garaway High School and was vice president of production with Seahorse Oilfield Services. He was a member of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association.

He attended NewPointe Community Church in Dover. He was a former Captain and Chaplain of the Sugarcreek Fire Department, and was a diver for Holmes County Dive Team. He was a game warden with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and a member of the Sheriff's Department Mounted Deputies.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by daughters, Crystal R. (Larry) Yoder, Carrie A. (Sedric) Gerber, Lindsay R. (Trevor) Petitte and Leah M. (Lorenzo) Dumancas; grandchildren, Jackson D. Gerber, Chloe R. Gerber, Cole R. Yoder and Baby Petitte; his brother Kenneth R. (Peggy) Butler; and nephews Joseph E. and Samuel J. Butler.

In keeping with Ed's wishes, there are no public services planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

ww.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now