Edward Joseph Butler
63, of Sugarcreek, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Akron on August 10, 1956 to Helen A. (Ondas) Butler of Walnut Creek and the late Charles R. Butler and married Dawn Erb on July 24, 1999. She survives. He was a 1975 graduate of Garaway High School and was vice president of production with Seahorse Oilfield Services. He was a member of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association.
He attended NewPointe Community Church in Dover. He was a former Captain and Chaplain of the Sugarcreek Fire Department, and was a diver for Holmes County Dive Team. He was a game warden with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and a member of the Sheriff's Department Mounted Deputies.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by daughters, Crystal R. (Larry) Yoder, Carrie A. (Sedric) Gerber, Lindsay R. (Trevor) Petitte and Leah M. (Lorenzo) Dumancas; grandchildren, Jackson D. Gerber, Chloe R. Gerber, Cole R. Yoder and Baby Petitte; his brother Kenneth R. (Peggy) Butler; and nephews Joseph E. and Samuel J. Butler.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, there are no public services planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019