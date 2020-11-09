Edward L. "Ed" Paris



69. Of Dover, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, in his home, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Victor E. and Cecilia M. (Bianchi) Paris and a 1969 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Ed was an area businessman and had owned and operated a number of businesses including Tusky Transport, LLC, from which he had recently retired. Ed was a proud member of the NRA and had formerly attended the First Church of God in New Philadelphia.



Surviving is his wife, Ginny (Korns) Paris, of the residence; two daughters, Melissa (Micah) Wissman of Oregonia, Ohio and Tawnya (Robert) Baker of Hebron; a son and his companion, Victor Paris and Jen Raleigh of Wilmington; three step-daughters, Belynda (Tim) Hoss of Morehead City, N.C., Kristi (Jim) Festi of Dover and Katie Ross of the home; four sisters, Vicki Fuerst of New Philadelphia, Pamela (Craig) Beller of Dover, Yvonne Reed of New Philadelphia and Kim (Mike) Maurer of Dover; three grandchildren, Micah and Cecilia Wissman and Charlie Barker; six step-grandchildren, Allyssa, Ashley, Abby and RJ Creech and Jimi and Justin Festi; a brother-in-law, Paul Lunsford of Dover and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a sister, Kay Lunsford and a brother-in-law, Frank Fuerst also precede him in death.



In keeping with his wishes, Ed is to be cremated through the care of the Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and no services are to be scheduled.



