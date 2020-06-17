Edward Lee "Ed" Breehl84, of New Philadelphia, passed away in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover on June 13, 2020. Born in New Philadelphia on March 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Clementine "Toots" Breehl Benjamin and Lawrence J. Breehl. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Ed continued his formal education at The Ohio State University, where he played center on the football team. Most notably, he was part of the1953 undefeated Quaker football team and 1957 Ohio State National Championship team. His passion for the Quakers and Buckeyes continued throughout his lifetime, traveling to both home and away games as a season ticket holder. Ultimately, he obtained his Master's of Education degree from Ashland University, and taught Marketing at Buckeye Career Center from 1976 until his retirement in 2010. In addition to educating area students, Ed was a dedicated civil servant of the area always trying to advance his local community. He served on the New Philadelphia Board of Education, the New Phila Zoning Board, the Tuscora Park board, New Philadelphia City Council, along with several other organizations. He dearly loved coaching Pony League baseball for more than 20 years. His memberships included the B.P.O.E. Lodge #510, the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445, and the Ohio AMVETS Post #1338. As a young man, he honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp.Ed was a devoted husband to his wife of 59 years, Sondra J. "Sandy" Breehl of New Philadelphia; and a loving father to his children, Vicki Mechelke of New Philadelphia, Alyson (Roger) Zacher of Moon Twp, PA, and Edward (Chris) Breehl of New Philadelphia. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Brian and Sondra Mechelke, Kiera Zacher, and Alex and Roman Breehl; and his great-granddaughter, Adelyn; his siblings, Lawrence (Nadine) Breehl, Beverly Breehl, and Pixie (Dale) Denham, all of New Philadelphia; his sisters-in-law, Jeannie Breehl Haney, Virginia Guleff, and Connie Sparma Malenick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, father, and step-father, John Benjamin, Ed was preceded in passing by his brother, William Breehl; brother-in-law, Joe Sparma; two nephews and one great-niece.The public can pay their respects at Sacred Heart Church's new foyer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be directed to the New Philadelphia Quaker Club, PO Box 202, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.