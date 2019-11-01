|
|
Edward "Eddie" Leroy Mizer
age 75, of New Philadelphia died, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Union Hospital, Eddie was a son of the late Darrell and Mary Louise Ruefly Mizer. At a young age, Eddie became deaf as a result of a brain tumor. However, he never let his disability get in the way of making a quality life for himself. He attended Canton School for the Deaf and graduated from McKinley High School in 1965. After high school, Eddie was involved with for the former Ohio Linotype School in Logan, Ohio. For 40 years, he worked at US Ceramic Tile in East Sparta and following his retirement, worked as a custodian at Sheetz Gas Station in New Philadelphia. Having never met a stranger, anyone who ever encountered Eddie knew him for his kind disposition, remarkable memory and friendly conversations. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, a member of the New Philadelphia VFW Post 1445; loved all animals, eating out being out and about in the community.
He is survived by his niece, Lori (Kevin) Cain of New Philadelphia; a great-niece, Cady (Michael) Nichols of Carrollton; a great-nephew, Nicklaus Cain of New Philadelphia; his best-friend, Richard Myers of Dover and many cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Johnalee "Johnnie" Archibald; and a great-nephew, Zachary Cain.
The family will greet guests on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Eddie's life in the funeral home' chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Eddie's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to a . Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Eddie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 1, 2019