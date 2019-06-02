Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
84, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Bowerston, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born June 21, 1934 near Morehead, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Moody Thomas and Mallie C. (Dalton) Alderman. The last of his family's generation, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Edith, Clyde, Ernest and Earl Alderman. After growing up in Kentucky, where he was raised in the Baptist faith, Edd proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an honorary Kentucky Colonel and a member of Bowerston and Scio American Legions. A resident of Bowerston for many years, Edd was an avid supporter of Conotton Valley High School and a PeeWee Baseball Coach for many years. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Edd is survived by three sons, Patrick (Charlynn), William (Mandy) and Andrew (Kelly) Alderman; grandchildren, Alec, Airic, Carter, Matthew, Lanie, Joshua, Anna, Achilles, Arolyn and Amos; a number of stepgrandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery with a military committal service. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Conotton Valley Athletic Booster Club and Community Hospice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 2, 2019
