Edward William Smith
Edward William Smith

69, of Tuscarawas passed away Nov. 25th in his home under hospice care. Ed was the son of Adran and Marilyn (Beckett) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Long) Smith of 42 years; his son, Charlie,(Lisa Gardina) and daughter, Shelly (Joe) Snyder; brother, Fred (Jackie) Smith; sister, Maurita Menapace; nephews, Chris (Bridgette) Menapace, Kevin (Anita Rothacher) Menapace, and Fredrick (Rhonda) Smith; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ed provided service for the community as owner and operator of Smith Exterminating for 40 years. He was well known for his love for baseball, and served as a player, coach, and even commissioner in Tuscarawas County Class A league. Ed also had the honor of being inducted in The Tuscarawas County Cy Young Hall of Fame. He loved hunting, fishing, the Steelers, and was known for a great sense of humor. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Carl Crawford Jr.

In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside service will be held at a later date. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/zap2q5. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ed by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
