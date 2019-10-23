|
Dr. Efrain Padro
96, of New Philadelphia passed suddenly on October 21, 2019, from complications related to a fall. Dr. Padro was a respected Ob/Gyn physician in Tuscarawas County for over 20 years. As a young man he served his country as an Army Infantry soldier in WWII. After his military service he went on to college and then medical school at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology training at Aultman Hospital in Canton where he met his first wife Caroline Tope. For a brief period, he practiced medicine in Puerto Rico to help his ailing parents. He was then recruited back to Union Hospital in Dover in 1963 where he and Caroline established his booming medical practice. They enjoyed traveling, the theater, and even managed to find time to get their pilot's license. They raised four children together until Caroline's untimely death at the age of 38; Fred Padro (Mary Ellen Seabrook), Rick Padro, Jean Ann Padro (Michele Fleak) and Mike Padro (Teresa Cabrera). Dr. Padro married his second wife, Lynn Rutledge and had another son, Kevin Padro. He retired from medicine shortly thereafter. After retirement he spent his time reading, painting and playing the piano, but his true passion was golf. He golfed at least a couple times a week and looked forward to his annual golf outing at his second home in Nokomis, Fla. Dr. Padro was born May 19, 1923 to the parents of Pascual and Angelica Acevedo Padro in Puerto Rico.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn and five children. He will be missed by his seven grandchildren, Caroline (Ben) Dietz, David Padro, Shawn Padro, Jessica (Jason) Santavicca, Katrina (Drew) Braun, Stefan Padro and Salvador Padro and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. A service will begin at 2 p.m. followed by burial in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia where the New Phila VFW Post #1445 will render military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Union Hospital Auxiliary, 659 Boulevard, Dover, OH 44622, The , 525 North Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406, or the . To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019