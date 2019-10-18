Home

Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3511 Dueber Ave. SW
Canton, OH

EILEEN PATRICE WRIGHT


1933 - 2019
EILEEN PATRICE WRIGHT Obituary
Eileen Patrice Wright

Eileen Patrice Wright, age 86, of Port Washington, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2019. She was born March 30, 1933 in Lowell, MA, to the late Richard and Doris Clarke.

She is survived by her children: Gerald Wright and wife Julie, Walter Wright and wife Christina, Marion Wright and Patrice Roberts; sister, Doris Poland; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by husband, Charles M. Wright; and eldest son, Charles M. Wright, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26th at 4:30 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3511 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton, Ohio 44706. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019
