Eileen Patrice Wright
Eileen Patrice Wright, age 86, of Port Washington, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2019. She was born March 30, 1933 in Lowell, MA, to the late Richard and Doris Clarke.
She is survived by her children: Gerald Wright and wife Julie, Walter Wright and wife Christina, Marion Wright and Patrice Roberts; sister, Doris Poland; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by husband, Charles M. Wright; and eldest son, Charles M. Wright, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26th at 4:30 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3511 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton, Ohio 44706. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
www.heritagecremation
society.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019