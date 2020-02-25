Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Bloomingdale Cemetery
E.J. "Jim" Musgrave


1927 - 2020
E.J. "Jim" Musgrave Obituary
E. J. "Jim" Musgrave

92, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in Park Village Southside on Feb. 20, 2020. Born in Smithfield, Ohio on Oct. 4, 1927, he was the son of the late David Sylvester and Anita Susan (Klinesmith) Musgrave. Jim worked for Weirton Steel for 38 years in construction prior to his retirement. He was also a man of deep faith who believed in God. In his later years, he really enjoyed visits from his great-grandchildren, Connor and Everly, and was very well cared for by his daughter-in-law, Peggy.

He is survived by his children, Clifford (Peggy) Musgrave, Rose Mary (Ron) Grimm and Paula Cork; his daughter-in-law, Anne Musgrave; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his loving wife, the former Ruth Elnora Merryman; an infant grandson; two infant great-granddaughters; and three sisters.

Pastor Tom Gruver will lead a service celebrating Jim's life in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home chapel at New Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jim by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to either the Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
