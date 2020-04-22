Home

ELEANOR KENNY


1924 - 2020
ELEANOR KENNY Obituary
Eleanor Kenny

96, of Cadiz, died peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. She was born April 9, 1924 in Amsterdam, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Jessie Stewart Peebles. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz and loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading books and bridge club. She was a retired Statistical Clerk for GTE and was a Public Representative.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by James and Belle McMaster who raised her when her mother died at birth. Also preceding her were her husband, James Charles Kenny in 2010; two brothers, James Peebles and Robert McMaster; two sisters, Dorothy Naragon and Mary Peebles; and a niece, Cindy McMaster. Surviving are her children: Barbara Chenoweth, Tim (Marge) Kenny and Tom (Debbie) Kenny all of Cadiz; grandchildren: Shannon (Clay) Lopez, Shane Kenny, Tessa (Jonathan) Stewart, Shawna (Matt) Phillips, Erin (Ronnie) Thompson, Ty (Kara Dunfee) Kenny, and Taylar (Ben Chaney) Kenny; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Lopez, Riley Stewart, Cameron Thompson, Nick Lopez, Cooper Thompson and Chloe Thompson; nephew, Tim (Sheila) Peebles of Cleveland; and niece, Sandy (Leonard) Kidd of Scio, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 virus a private service will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Puskarich Public Library, 200 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at: www.clark-kirkland.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020
