Eleanor M. Wanosik



age 92, of Dennison, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover. Born April 1, 1928, in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late William M. and Lurah G. Renicker Witting. Eleanor graduated from Dennison High School, and, on June 22, 1946, married George J. "Dutch" Wanosik. The couple raised two children of marriage prior to Dutch's passing on Feb. 10, 1990.



of marriage prior to Dutch's passing on Feb. 10, 1990. Foremost, Eleanor was a loving homemaker who especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was employed by Twin City Healthcare in Uhrichsville. Eleanor was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she very much liked writing poetry and reading.



She will be dearly missed by her family, which includes her son, Bruce (Sue) Wanosik of New Philadelphia; her son-in-law, Randall Fox of Dennison; her grandchildren, Michael (Christy) Wanosik, Brent (Erica) Wanosik, Danielle (Doug) Albaugh and Ashley (Scott) Oberholzer; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Blake and Dorian Albaugh, Paige and Brennen Wanosik, Arleigh and Violet Georgann Oberholzer, Clay (Lexi) Wanosik, and Natalie (Josh) Schweitzer; her great-great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Loretta Wanosik, and Rowan Albaugh; her sister, Mary Palandrani; and her many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, and her husband, Dutch, Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Georgann Fox; and by her sisters, Janice (Don) Cable and Almeda (Dean) Pocock.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be with Dutch in Union Cemetery, Uhrichsville. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Eleanor, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



