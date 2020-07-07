Eleanor Malterer

Eleanor Malterer94, of Dennison, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.She is survived by her children, Barbara Garner and Warren "Ren" (Tammy) Malterer; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Larry (Marge) Greenwood, Donald (Shirley) Greenwood, Winifred Gibbens, Melva Jane (Austin) Beckley, and Linda Kay Froman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; as well as her parents; seven siblings, and a grandson.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.