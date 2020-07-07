1/1
Eleanor Malterer
Eleanor Malterer

94, of Dennison, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Garner and Warren "Ren" (Tammy) Malterer; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Larry (Marge) Greenwood, Donald (Shirley) Greenwood, Winifred Gibbens, Melva Jane (Austin) Beckley, and Linda Kay Froman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; as well as her parents; seven siblings, and a grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
July 6, 2020
She was a wonderful friend, I will miss her.
Becky Smith
Friend
