Eleanor Rhea Werker
6 day old daughter of Josh and Destinee (Hershberger) Werker died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton where she was born on December 6, 2019. Her parents are members of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her twin sister Blair; grandparents, Devon and Robin Werker and Ty and Roxie Hershberger all of Sugarcreek; and great grandparents, Ruth Menges of Sugarcreek, Deanna Berger of Walnut Hills Assisted Living, Rosalie and Ken Kandel of Sugarcreek, and Bob and Judy Werker of Baltic. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Richard Menges, Dave Berger, and Roman and Edith Hershberger.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to sign the guest register.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019