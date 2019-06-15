Home

Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
Orrville, OH
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
Orrville, OH
ELEANORA T. BERG


ELEANORA T. BERG
ELEANORA T. BERG Obituary
Eleanora T. Berg

99, Of Orrville, formerly of Newcomerstown, died June 12, 2019. She is survived by her children Kareen Brenneman of Dublin, Kathy (Randy) Osler of Overland Park, KS and Janeen (Dave) Parfitt of Clinton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eleanora was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Berg; son, John; daughter Kristine, son-in-law, Jim Kendrick and 9 siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 140 Water St. Orrville, OH 44667 or Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432. Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Orrville. Calling hours will precede the service at 10:00 am. A full obituary and online registry may be found at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

Auble Funeral Home

330-682-2966
Published in The Times Reporter on June 15, 2019
