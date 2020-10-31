Eli A. Hershberger83, of 10798 Chestnut Ridge Road, Dundee, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 following a brief illness at Aultman Hospital. He was born September 22, 1937 to the late Abe L. and Martha (Kurtz) Hershberger and married Amanda Miller on October 18, 1957 and she survives. Eli was a well known builder for over 65 years. He never met a stranger and loved to tell stories to his grandchildren. In his later years he enjoyed doing projects on the farm, outing on Lake Erie with the boys and spending time with his family.He is survived by his four children, Don (Alva) Hershberger of Beach City, Dean Hershberger of Dundee, Martha (Jake) Yoder of Trail and Jim (Julie) Hershberger of Sugarcreek. Eli was the grandfather to seven grandchildren, Travis, Ian, Seth Hershberger, Melissa (Brett) Marlett, Brent (Shelby) Kelley, Mary Beth (Steve) Yoder and Alec Temple; and five great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Jacob) Miller, Fannie and Sarah Hershberger of Dundee; a brother, David (Anna) Hershberger of Wilmot; and a sister-in-law, Effie Hershberger. In addition to his parents, Eli was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Halle (Alec) Temple; brothers, Dan (Katie) Hershberger, Levi (Mary) Hershberger and Abe Hershberger.Viewing will be held on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church. The family will not be in attendance, but social distancing and masks are required. Family services will be held with burial in the church cemetery. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252