Eli A. Miller
age 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Holmes County on January 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Amos and Mary Miller. After graduating from Beach City High School, he married the love of his life, the late Sandra Kay (Border) Miller. They celebrated 48 years of marriage prior to her passing on November 5, 2009. They were married in the First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia where they remained active members throughout their lifetime.
Eli was a devoted employee of Union Hospital for 43 years where began as an orderly, achieved the title of manager of Housekeeping & Laundry. Ultimately, he retired from the hospital and rejoined the organization as a security guard for numerous years. In his later years, he continued part-time work and was a volunteer with many organizations. Eli was a dedicated member of the Tuscarawas Lodge # 58 F. & A. M. and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Eli will be missed by his two children, Deborah Bogan of Lewisburg, West Virginia and Bryan (Mary) Miller of New Philadelphia; his five grandchildren, Regina Miller, Breann (Blake) Friedt, Michaela (Tony) Collins, Zachary Bogan and Andrew Bogan; a step-granddaughter, Nicole Tarella; his sister, Marie (Dennis) Ollis in Dennison and his two brothers, Dan (Nancy) Miller of Wilmont and Earl (Linda) Miller of New Philadelphia; five great-grandchildren. Eli was anticipating the birth of his sixth great-granddaughter this October. In addition to his parents and wife; Eli was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeff Bogan and his brother, John Miller; and a great-granddaughter, M.J.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Lodge of Sorrow commencing at 7 p.m. A service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. in the First United Church of Christ with Pastors Jeff Gerber and Jill Lovett officiating. Burial will follow the service at South Lawn Cemetery in Beach City. Eli's family requests memorial contributions be directed to The First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 422, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019