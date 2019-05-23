Eli E. Weaver



81, of Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Holmes County on May 8, 1938 to the late Ervin L. and Mary (Miller) Weaver and married Sue Miller on June 1, 1985. She survives. He was a truck driver for the former Lawson Stores and retired from Sugarcreek Cartage in Sugarcreek. He was a former owner of the Edelweiss in Sugarcreek and was a driver for the Amish community. He was a member of the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing golf, poker and watching the Cleveland Indians.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Matt (Cindi) Weaver of Newcomerstown, Scott Weaver of Carrollton, Michelle Mueller of Chicago, Ill., Carrie (Craig) Shaw of Venice, Fla., and Adam Galbreath and Betty (Jerry) Holt both of Akron; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Lydian Bowman, Emma Kauffman and Amanda Weaver all of Fredericksburg, Levi (Ada) Weaver of Sugarcreek, Ellen (Isaac) Yoder, John (Lydiann) Weaver, and Ervin Jr. (Lydiann) Weaver all of Millersburg and Mose (Arie) Weaver and Paul (Rebecca) Weaver both of Fredericksburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Willis Weaver and Mary Esther Weaver; step son, Vince Keim; and brothers-in-law, Eli Bowman and Ben Kauffman.



Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the .



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019