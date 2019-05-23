The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugarcreek United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eli Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli E. Weaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eli E. Weaver Obituary
Eli E. Weaver

81, of Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Holmes County on May 8, 1938 to the late Ervin L. and Mary (Miller) Weaver and married Sue Miller on June 1, 1985. She survives. He was a truck driver for the former Lawson Stores and retired from Sugarcreek Cartage in Sugarcreek. He was a former owner of the Edelweiss in Sugarcreek and was a driver for the Amish community. He was a member of the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing golf, poker and watching the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Matt (Cindi) Weaver of Newcomerstown, Scott Weaver of Carrollton, Michelle Mueller of Chicago, Ill., Carrie (Craig) Shaw of Venice, Fla., and Adam Galbreath and Betty (Jerry) Holt both of Akron; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Lydian Bowman, Emma Kauffman and Amanda Weaver all of Fredericksburg, Levi (Ada) Weaver of Sugarcreek, Ellen (Isaac) Yoder, John (Lydiann) Weaver, and Ervin Jr. (Lydiann) Weaver all of Millersburg and Mose (Arie) Weaver and Paul (Rebecca) Weaver both of Fredericksburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Willis Weaver and Mary Esther Weaver; step son, Vince Keim; and brothers-in-law, Eli Bowman and Ben Kauffman.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the .

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now