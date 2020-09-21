Eli J. Yoder60 of 4538 CR 59, Baltic, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. He was born in Millersburg on January 5, 1960 to the late John G. and Viola (Shetler) Yoder and married Edna Troyer on May 15, 1986. She survives. He operated a woodworking shop at his home and was ordained Minister of the Old Order Amish Church on April 14, 2017.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Henry Yoder of the home, Marty (Fannie) Yoder of Fresno, James (Katie) Yoder of Millersburg, and Mary Ann Yoder and Dorothy Yoder both of the home; grandchildren, Rosetta and Caleb; brothers and sisters, Malva J. (Laura) Yoder of Holmesville, Mattie (Dan E.) Yoder of Tustin, MI, Fannie (Eli D.S.) Yoder of Millersburg, Mary (Owen R.) Hershberger of Baltic, Dan J. (Barbara) Yoder and Andy J. (Edna) Yoder both of Millersburg, Alma (David L.) Troyer of Sugarcreek and Abe J. (Alma) Yoder of Baltic; sister-in-law Dena Yoder of Millersburg; and brother-in-law, Nelson Barkman of Fresno. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Yoder; brother, Henry J. Yoder; and sister, Bena Barkman.Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Abe H. Troyer residence, 4512 CR 59, Baltic with Bishop Vernon M. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Abe H. Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141