102 years old, died after a brief illness, at Walnut Hills Nursing home on November 18, 2020, where he had been a resident for the past two years. Eli was born on February 6, 1918, during World War I, in Reno County, Kansas, to (Kansas) Mose Yoder and Rebecca (Mast). His family moved to Holmes County, Ohio in 1925. He grew up during the Great Depression, and then in 1941-1945, during World War II, he spent his time working in alternative service as a conscientious objector. After returning from service, he farmed until 1980, and then he spent the next 20 years hauling Amish. He was a member of the Bethel Fellowship Church. On November 2, 1944, he married Ella Yoder, and they were married for 52 years before she died January 4, 1997. On May 2, 1998, he married Anna Schrock, and they were married for 15 years before she died August 29, 2013



Eli loved Jesus, life, working, memorizing scripture and poems, reading, playing his harmonica and talking with anyone around. When he moved into the nursing home, he delighted in the fact that there was always someone around to talk to. Even after his sight and hearing were failing, his memory and his mind remained strong. He wrote down his memories in 2010, and they were submitted to the "Budget", and they published them over a period of several months in their weekly newspaper. In 2018, these memories and family photos were compiled for his 100th birthday and printed in a book, so Eli had book signing engagements. He loved to give his books away. Other highlights in his golden years, were this Monday morning breakfasts at Boyd and Wurthmann with his aged 90 and older group of friends, and his Wednesday trips to the Mt Hope Auction.



Eli was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Allen, Jacob, John, Elmer, Albert, Levi, Henry Yoder, sister, Elma Wengerd, his sisters and brother in law, two infant sisters, son Mose E Yoder, and son in law Raymond D Mullet. He is survived by daughters Anna Mullet, Verna (Wayne) Keim, Rebecca (Steve) Mullet all of Berlin, OH and sons David (Rosemary) of Grantville, MD, Roy (Katy), Steve (Ruth), and Mark (Dorothy) all of Millersburg, daughter in law Martha Yoder, Millersburg, and step son Marvin (Irene) Schrock of Walnut Creek. He is also survived by 38 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 26 step great grandchildren.



Calling hours will take place at Bethel Fellowship on Sr 39, Millersburg on Saturday November 21 from 2-5 pm and a private family memorial service will take place on Sunday November 22 at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Mark Yoder officiating. Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks will be required.



