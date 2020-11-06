1/
Eli P. Raber
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eli P. Raber

72, of 4605 TR 184, Millersburg, passed away at the Akron City Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on Sept. 23, 1948 to the late Paul A. and Mary (Bowman) Raber. On Nov. 7, 1968 he married Clara Yoder who survives. Eli was employed at Fryburg Door for many years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving is his wife Clara and their six children, Miriam (Levi) Yoder of Baltic, Robert (Leanna) Raber of Baltic, Leroy (Susan) Raber of Baltic, Mary Esther (Henry Jr.) Troyer of Fresno, Naomi (Robert) Barkman of Fresno, and Rachel (Roman) Miller of the home; 35 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; six brothers, Eddie (Esther) Raber of Holmesville, Alvin (Esther) Raber of Millersburg, Harvey (Esther) Raber of Butler, OH, Abe (Linda) Raber of KY, Dan (Verba) Raber of Dundee, and Paul Jr. (Mary) Raber of Sugarcreek; and four sisters, Anna (Jonas) Miller of Fresno, Betty (Marvin) Mast of Baltic, Fannie Erb of Dalton, and Emma (Jonas) Keim of Shreve. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by twin infant granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held at the Dean J. Nisley residence 2162 TR 151, Millersburg, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Delbert R. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery. Friends may call after 3 p.m. on Thursday and any time on Friday.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Dean J. Nisley Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved