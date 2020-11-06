Eli P. Raber



72, of 4605 TR 184, Millersburg, passed away at the Akron City Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on Sept. 23, 1948 to the late Paul A. and Mary (Bowman) Raber. On Nov. 7, 1968 he married Clara Yoder who survives. Eli was employed at Fryburg Door for many years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving is his wife Clara and their six children, Miriam (Levi) Yoder of Baltic, Robert (Leanna) Raber of Baltic, Leroy (Susan) Raber of Baltic, Mary Esther (Henry Jr.) Troyer of Fresno, Naomi (Robert) Barkman of Fresno, and Rachel (Roman) Miller of the home; 35 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; six brothers, Eddie (Esther) Raber of Holmesville, Alvin (Esther) Raber of Millersburg, Harvey (Esther) Raber of Butler, OH, Abe (Linda) Raber of KY, Dan (Verba) Raber of Dundee, and Paul Jr. (Mary) Raber of Sugarcreek; and four sisters, Anna (Jonas) Miller of Fresno, Betty (Marvin) Mast of Baltic, Fannie Erb of Dalton, and Emma (Jonas) Keim of Shreve. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by twin infant granddaughters.



Funeral services will be held at the Dean J. Nisley residence 2162 TR 151, Millersburg, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Delbert R. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery. Friends may call after 3 p.m. on Thursday and any time on Friday.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



