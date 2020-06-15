Eli R. Miller81, of 2453 SR 557 Baltic passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. He was born on April 21, 1939 to the late Roy D. and Mattie (Troyer) Miller and married Saloma S. Miller. She survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six sons, David (Alma) Miller and Roy (Karen) Miller both of Baltic, Andy (Barbara) Miller of the home, Jonas (Ruth) Miller of Sugarcreek, Eli Jr. (Katie) Miller of Baltic and Vernon (Mary) Miller of Fresno; five daughters, Barbara Ann (Willis) Yoder of Baltic, Ada (Wayne) Troyer of Millersburg, and Mary (Wayne) Miller, Effie (Wayne) Yoder, and Cindy Miller all of Baltic; 53 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Aden and Susie Hershberger of Winesburg; and sister-in-law, Sara Mae Miller of Mt. Hope. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, James Eli Yoder and Karen W. Miller; two brothers, Dan Miller and Andy Miller; two sisters, Katie Miller and Anna Hershberger; and infant sister, Fannie Miller.Services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Bishop Joseph R. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the residence with social distancing being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank LifeCare Hospice for all their wonderful care.Smith-Varns330-852-2141