ELI W. RABER
1935 - 2020
Eli W. Raber

85, of Sugarcreek, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 5, 2020 following a bout with COVID-19. He was born in Holmes County on February 20, 1935 to the late Wyman and Amanda (Troyer) Raber. He was a devout Christian and a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Happily married for 62 years, he will be deeply missed by his wife Gladys (Mullet) Raber; children Emma Raber, Dean (Mary Louise) Raber, and Sara Esther (Leroy) Yoder; 16, grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 brothers and 2 sisters. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Daryl; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Monday, December 7, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. My Love, My Friend, Always Thoughtful and Caring. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have run the race, I have kept the faith.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
Union Hill Cemetery
