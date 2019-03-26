The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Wyman Yoder residence
5515 Cement Bridge Road
Dundee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELI YODER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELI W. YODER


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELI W. YODER Obituary
Eli W. Yoder

29, of Dundee, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Community Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Dover on August 17, 1989 to Wyman and Clara (Nisley) Yoder of Dundee. He did carpentry work when he was able and was baptized on January 25, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by 5 brothers and 3 sisters, Ferman (Leah) Yoder of Dundee, Marie (Brian) Raber of Sugarcreek, Mark (Dianna) Yoder of Berlin, David (Wilma) Yoder and Christine (Jonas) Troyer both of Sugarcreek, and Allen, Michael, and Lori all of the home; nieces and nephews, Delilah and Emma Yoder, Alaina and Kyle Raber and Kinsley Yoder; and grandmother Ida Nisley of Dundee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eli Nisley and Dan and Anna Yoder.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at the Wyman Yoder residence, 5515 Cement Bridge Road, Dundee with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the Wyman Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now