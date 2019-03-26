Eli W. Yoder



29, of Dundee, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Community Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Dover on August 17, 1989 to Wyman and Clara (Nisley) Yoder of Dundee. He did carpentry work when he was able and was baptized on January 25, 2019.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by 5 brothers and 3 sisters, Ferman (Leah) Yoder of Dundee, Marie (Brian) Raber of Sugarcreek, Mark (Dianna) Yoder of Berlin, David (Wilma) Yoder and Christine (Jonas) Troyer both of Sugarcreek, and Allen, Michael, and Lori all of the home; nieces and nephews, Delilah and Emma Yoder, Alaina and Kyle Raber and Kinsley Yoder; and grandmother Ida Nisley of Dundee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eli Nisley and Dan and Anna Yoder.



Services will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at the Wyman Yoder residence, 5515 Cement Bridge Road, Dundee with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the Wyman Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary