Elixia Belit Chestnutt
37, of Dover, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. Elixia was born on May 23, 1982, in Findlay, to Rance L. Longworth who survives in Arlington, OH and Cynthia S. (Norris) Hendrickson who also survives in Tiffin. She married Steven A. Chestnutt in Fremont on March 19, 2010 and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2018.
Survivors include her bonus mother, Julie " Beastie " Longworth of Arlington, OH, Robert Hendrickson of Tiffin, four children, Zoey Delia Mae Chestnutt of Dover, Mallory Rebel Lorraine Chestnutt of Dover, Rocco Chestnutt of Dover, Franco Chestnutt of Dover, a brother, Cat (Sheryl) Longworth of Columbus, two sisters, Sondra Meier of Columbus, Tanya Untalsn of Chesapeake, Virginia, her maternal grandfather, L. Benjamin Norris " Papaw " of Vilas, NC, and her fiancé, Jeffery Martin of Dover. Elixia is loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Elixia was preceded in death by her husband, Steven A. Chestnutt, paternal grandparents, Erry and DeeDee Longworth, maternal grandmother, Eliza Norris and a brother, Davie Roth.
Elixia was a 2000 graduate of Arlington High School. Elixia was a mother, a artist of unprecedented talent and a force of nature in our lives. She was loved fiercely and will be fiercely missed.
There will be a private family service held at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of her children in c/o Engle-Shook Funeral Home, 135 North Washington Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
Engle-Shook, 419-447-1221
Published in The Times Reporter on May 28, 2020.