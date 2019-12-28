|
Elizabeth A. "Johnny" Whalen
78, a lifelong resident of "Together Again"
Strasburg passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 following an extended illness. Johnny was employed at the Strasburg Antique Mall for 15 years and had previously worked at Aberth Bakery in New Philadelphia, Bub's Carryout and the Strasburg Greenhouse both in Strasburg. Born Dec. 6, 1941 in Massillon, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dale "Mickey" and Pauline (Harmon) Newman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Tom Whalen who died Aug. 2, 2016. They were married on June 19, 1960. She was a member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg and was active in the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Women Auxiliary. She graduated in 1959 from Strasburg Franklin High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially enjoyed the sleepovers.
Johnny will be sadly missed by her family including her three children, Scott (Barb Deets) Whalen and Todd (Becka Jones) Whalen both of Strasburg and Lauri (Joe) Turek of Uhrichsville; 11 grandchildren, Amy (Reid), Tammy (Richard), Aaron, Jordan (Ashley), Logan, Evann (Bryson), Jaidan, Ryann, Madalyn, and Gehrig; three great-grandchildren, Joe, Jace, and Sarah; two sisters, Kathryn "Kay" Wirth of Tippecanoe, and Ruth (Carl "Bub") Dreher of Strasburg along with two nieces and two nephews, Amy (David) Fogle, Kelly (Jamie) McKenzie, Mike (Zita) Dreher and Dave (Keely) Dreher.
A service celebrating Johnny's life will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg with a reception to follow at the Strasburg Fire Station. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Johnny can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John United Church of Christ, 516 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680, Strasburg Fire Department, 125 2nd St. N.E., Strasburg, Ohio 44680 or the Community Hospice (Truman) House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019