Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Huber



79, of Torrance, California, passed away on November 13, 2020. Beth was born to Joseph and Helen Steffe of Strasburg, Ohio, on March 25, 1941. She graduated from Strasburg High School, attended Baldwin Wallace College, and graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. Beth relocated to California, where she met and married John Huber, on January 29, 1968 in Torrance, California. They were married for 52 years. They both enjoyed extensive travel, and visited approximately 131 countries together.



Beth is survived by her spouse, John Huber, daughter, Lorraine Burk, son in law, Randall Burk, two grandchildren, Brandon Burk and Trevor Burk who currently live in Redondo Beach, California and sister Emily McClain of Canton, Ohio. Brandon is currently a freshman at San Diego State University, and Trevor is a senior at Redondo Union High School. Beth was a loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are no services planned at this time.



