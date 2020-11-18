1/1
Elizabeth Ann (Beth) Huber
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Huber

79, of Torrance, California, passed away on November 13, 2020. Beth was born to Joseph and Helen Steffe of Strasburg, Ohio, on March 25, 1941. She graduated from Strasburg High School, attended Baldwin Wallace College, and graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. Beth relocated to California, where she met and married John Huber, on January 29, 1968 in Torrance, California. They were married for 52 years. They both enjoyed extensive travel, and visited approximately 131 countries together.

Beth is survived by her spouse, John Huber, daughter, Lorraine Burk, son in law, Randall Burk, two grandchildren, Brandon Burk and Trevor Burk who currently live in Redondo Beach, California and sister Emily McClain of Canton, Ohio. Brandon is currently a freshman at San Diego State University, and Trevor is a senior at Redondo Union High School. Beth was a loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are no services planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved