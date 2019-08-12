|
|
Elizabeth I. "Betty" Morris
Together Again
83, of Atwood Lake in Mineral City, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Inn at Northwood in Dover. Born July 17, 1936 in Coshocton County, she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Bessie (Monlux) Deffenbaugh. She was a homemaker and formerly owned and operated Towne Centre Shoppe in Bedford, Ohio. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as they were of the utmost importance to her. She also had a passion for genealogy and enjoyed eating deserts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. "Mickey" Morris, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2012. She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine L. Morris and her companion Edward Paradise of Atwood Lake and Rhonda Morris of Shaker Heights; a granddaughter, Elise Lambert of Chagrin Falls and three brothers, Wesley (Gloria) Deffenbaugh, Raymond (Ann) Deffenbaugh and John (Helen) Deffenbaugh all of Fresno. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Marie Brush and a brother, Charles Deffenbaugh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar with Fr. Jonathan Kathenge as Celebrant, assisted by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Strasburg. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar, where Christian Wake Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019