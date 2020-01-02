|
|
Elizabeth J. "Libby" Maxwell
Stewart "Together Again"
95, of Tuscarawas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Elmer H. and Emma (Roth) Sindlinger, Libby was born May 29, 1924 at Tuscarawas, Ohio. Libby graduated from Tuscarawas-Warwick High School in 1943. She then went to work for Hercules Motors at Canton. Libby also worked at several other places over the years which included the Dennison Depot during the war, Metzger's Tavern at Tuscarawas and Harts Family Store. She was a life member of St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas and was also a social member of both the Tuscarawas VFW Post #7943 and the 95th Bombers Group. Libby was also a member of the 500 Card Club for more than 50 years.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Maxwell who passed away on Jan. 2, 1961; her second husband, Robert Stewart who passed away on March 29, 1997 and her two sons, John Maxwell who passed away on Feb. 24, 1988 and Jeffrey Maxwell who passed away on Oct. 1, 2012. She is survived by a grandson, Jeffrey Maxwell of California; a great-grandson, Matthew (Charlotte) Schaar; two great-great grandchildren, Colt and Ruby Schaar; special cousins, Jill and Duane Schweitzer who were her caretakers and was there for Libby 24-7 and many caring Roth cousins whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas. A funeral service celebrating Libby's life will follow at 12 p.m. in the church with Pastors Jeremy Hollingshead and Kenneth Hacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall in the church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Libby by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Libby's memory to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 336, Tuscarawas, OH 44682.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020