Elizabeth J. "Betty" Scolati
Age 68, of Dover, formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Dover, Ohio, on January 22, 1952, Betty was the third daughter of H. Joseph and Margaret Moliski Scolati. She was one of the first students at Starlight School and was a 38-year employee of Starlight Enterprises, proudly retiring in 2010. Betty loved life and brought joy to so many friends and friends. She particularly enjoyed shopping, jewelry, and all things Disney. Her best friend was Cinderella. Betty enjoyed celebrating her birthday with family and friends at Tuscora Park Pavillion. She made her First Communion on May 9, 1965, at St. John's Villa in Carrollton, Ohio, and celebrated each year on that anniversary by wearing her white veil in honor of that happy occasion. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia.
Betty's surviving family includes sisters, Annie (Richard) Dalpiaz of New Philadelphia and Mary Leeper of Dover; brothers, Joseph (Jean) Scolati of Baltimore, Md., and Michael Scolati of New Philadelphia; nephews, Brian Dalpiaz of Raleigh, N.C., Eric (Lisa) Dalpiaz of North Canton, Jared Scolati of Kent; and niece, Haley Scolati of Charlottesville, Va.; great-niece, Emery Dalpiaz and great-nephew, Ethan Dalpiaz, both of North Canton; special aunt, Rita Goth and special cousin, Joan Goth, both of New Philadelphia; and many other cousins and friends who were especially kind to Betty. Preceding Betty in death are her parents and a nephew, Scott Dalpiaz; and her good friend and brother-in-law, Tom Leeper.
Betty's body has been donated to The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Division of Anatomy Body Donor Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Starlight Enterprises, Inc., 400 East High Ave., P.O. Box 1054, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. The only pain Betty causes was when she left us.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020