Elizabeth J. Yoder (Liz)



90, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in her home in Tucson, AZ. Born September 12, 1929 in Wooster, OH to the late Frank and Theresa (Tomasetti) Yacapraro. Liz worked with Rubbermaid and Owens-Illinois in her earlier years. She liked crafts and crocheting and was a former owner of a yarn store. Above all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She cherished family and had a passion for cooking, baking, and making homemade candies that she loved to share with everyone. Liz was an avid bowler for more than 25 years and was inducted into the Dover-New Philadelphia Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1990.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Aden L. Yoder; daughters, Sandy Weller and Joanne Paulos of Tucson, AZ; son, Jim Yoder of Strasburg, OH; grandchildren: Shannon Burky, Nick Yoder, and Nic (Jill) Paulos; great-grandchildren: Clayton Burky, A.J. and Madison Yoder, Luke, Lily and Leo Paulos; sisters, Gerri Crabtree, Carol Campbell, and Tess Pridgen; and many more family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Nelson R. Yoder (1966); granddaughter, Katherine Ann Yoder; sister, Rose Gilbert; brothers, Frank and Joseph Yacapraro; and son-in-law, Bill Paulos.



Private services will be held at a later date.



