1/1
ELIZABETH J. (LIZ) YODER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. Yoder (Liz)

90, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in her home in Tucson, AZ. Born September 12, 1929 in Wooster, OH to the late Frank and Theresa (Tomasetti) Yacapraro. Liz worked with Rubbermaid and Owens-Illinois in her earlier years. She liked crafts and crocheting and was a former owner of a yarn store. Above all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She cherished family and had a passion for cooking, baking, and making homemade candies that she loved to share with everyone. Liz was an avid bowler for more than 25 years and was inducted into the Dover-New Philadelphia Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1990.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Aden L. Yoder; daughters, Sandy Weller and Joanne Paulos of Tucson, AZ; son, Jim Yoder of Strasburg, OH; grandchildren: Shannon Burky, Nick Yoder, and Nic (Jill) Paulos; great-grandchildren: Clayton Burky, A.J. and Madison Yoder, Luke, Lily and Leo Paulos; sisters, Gerri Crabtree, Carol Campbell, and Tess Pridgen; and many more family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Nelson R. Yoder (1966); granddaughter, Katherine Ann Yoder; sister, Rose Gilbert; brothers, Frank and Joseph Yacapraro; and son-in-law, Bill Paulos.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Adair Funeral Home, 520-742-7901

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved