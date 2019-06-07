Elizabeth M. Troyer 1921-2019



98, of 29544 CR 10, Fresno, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Holmes County on May 23, 1921 to the late Andy Y. and Katie (Erb) Miller and married Moses D. Troyer on October 8, 1942. He died on June 2, 1990. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Mose) Troyer of the home; two daughters-in-law, Anna (Andy) Troyer of Fresno and Mattie (Abe) Troyer of Millersburg; caretakers and grandson, Robert and Anna Mae Troyer family of the home; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; four sisters, Anna Hershberger of Lakeville, Fannie Hershberger of Orrville, and Katie Miller and Clara Troyer both of Apple Creek; sisters-in-law, Elva Miller of Apple Creek and Emma Miller of Orrville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Andy Troyer and Abe Troyer; daughter, Amanda Raber; sons-in-law, Mose Troyer and Mose Raber; a granddaughter; four great grandchildren; brothers, Henry, Yost, Mose, Sam and Roy; and brothers-in-law, Levi, Ammon, Dan and David.



Services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Troyer residence with Minister Crist Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery on CR 600 in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Friday at the Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



