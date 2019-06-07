The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Troyer residence
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Troyer residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Troyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Troyer


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth M. Troyer Obituary
Elizabeth M. Troyer 1921-2019

98, of 29544 CR 10, Fresno, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Holmes County on May 23, 1921 to the late Andy Y. and Katie (Erb) Miller and married Moses D. Troyer on October 8, 1942. He died on June 2, 1990. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Mose) Troyer of the home; two daughters-in-law, Anna (Andy) Troyer of Fresno and Mattie (Abe) Troyer of Millersburg; caretakers and grandson, Robert and Anna Mae Troyer family of the home; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; four sisters, Anna Hershberger of Lakeville, Fannie Hershberger of Orrville, and Katie Miller and Clara Troyer both of Apple Creek; sisters-in-law, Elva Miller of Apple Creek and Emma Miller of Orrville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Andy Troyer and Abe Troyer; daughter, Amanda Raber; sons-in-law, Mose Troyer and Mose Raber; a granddaughter; four great grandchildren; brothers, Henry, Yost, Mose, Sam and Roy; and brothers-in-law, Levi, Ammon, Dan and David.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Troyer residence with Minister Crist Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery on CR 600 in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Friday at the Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now