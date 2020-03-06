The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Marlin Miller Residence
1573 US Route 62
Wilmot, OH
View Map

Elizabeth Miller


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Miller Obituary
Elizabeth Miller

87, of 1570 US 62, Wilmot, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Holmes County on March 6, 1932 to the late Monroe and B. and Mattie J. (Hochstetler) Yoder and married Wayne A. "Pep" Miller on October 2, 1952. He died July 4, 2016. She was a member of the New New Order Amish Church.

She is survived by a son, John (Fannie Esther) Miller of Beach City; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jonathon) Fehr of Beach City, Reuben (Linda) Miller of Dundee, Marlin (Susan) Miller of Wilmot, Joseph (Keri) Miller of Dundee, Jonathon (Rosie) Miller of Beach City, and James (Marianna) Miller of Beach City; stillborn granddaughter, Mary Miller; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ella Keim of Fredericksburg. In addition to her parents, husband and granddaughter, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary, Anna, Edna and Amanda; and brothers, John, Milo and Ura.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Marlin Miller residence, 1573 US Route 62, Wilmot, with Bishop Ray Mast officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Marlin Miller residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020
