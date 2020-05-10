ELIZABETH O. (WILLIAMSON) CARLSON
Elizabeth O. (Williamson) Carlson

Age 100, of Edgewater, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Elizabeth was born on May 15, 1919 in Dover, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Florence Williamson. She was a graduate of Cambridge High School and Capital University School of Nursing. Beginning her career at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, in 1944 she became a Navy nurse ensign.

That same year saw her married to Marine Corps Warrant Officer, Joseph James Orlowski. Their blessings grew with the birth of two sons: Joseph James Orlowski, Jr. and Richard Williamson Orlowski. She lived briefly in Parris Island, S.C., Tsingtao, China, many years in Dover, Ohio, and the last 20 years in Florida. After the death of her first husband, Liz married Ohly Carlson, and they traveled the world together. Liz was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Jane Knauss, her step-son, Peter Carlson, and her husband, Ohly. She is survived by step-son, Bill Carlson; sons, Joseph and Richard Orlowski; grandchildren, Larisa Kruger and Laura McCullough; three great-grand children; and eight step-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Baldwin Brothers, 386-428-2424

Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2020.
Memorial service
