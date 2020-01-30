|
|
Elizabeth Sue "Liz" Clingerman
35, of Uhrichsville, was called home to Heaven along with her expected daughter, Haley Elizabeth, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born March 15, 1984 in Dennison, she was a daughter of John R. Kramer of Uhrichsville and Dorothy A. Jones of New Philadelphia.
On October 26, 2012, Liz married the love of her life, Robert T. "Bobby" Clingerman, who survives her along with their daughters, Breanna Eleanor and Jocelyn May Clingerman, whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her sister, Faith Ridgway; brother, John Kramer, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Johnny Ridgway, and parents-in-law, Thomas Junior and Eleanor Jean Clingerman. Liz was a lifelong area resident who had attended Indian Valley High School. She was a devoted, full-time wife, mother and homemaker who loved caring for her home and family, which included her beloved canine companion, Chevelle. She treasured the times that she traveled to the ocean in Florida where she loved spending time at the beach and collecting seashells.
Services, officiated by Rev. Steven DeLong, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st., at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's local pit bull rescue organization.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020