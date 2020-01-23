|
Elizabeth Troyer
89, of 2531 SR 93 Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Tuscarawas County on February 14, 1930 to the late Noah N. and Lovina (Yoder) Miller and married Delbert R. Troyer on December 7, 1950. He died on April 30, 2010. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by one son and five daughters, Maynard (Marietta) Troyer of Lisbon, Martha (Merle) Miller of Millersburg, Ruby (Vernon) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ina (Abe) Mast of Baltic, Naomi (Aden) Beachy of Millersburg, and Linda (John) Miller of the home; son-in-law, Andrew Jr. Beachy of Dundee; 35 grandchildren; 68 great grandchildren; her sister, Mabel Miller of Fresno; two brothers, Norman (Ada) Miller of Loudonville and Raymond (Elsie) Miller of Coalgate, Okla.; sister-in-law, Mary Miller of Millersburg; and brother-in-law, Syl Beachy of Sugarcreek. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Beachy; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Emma Raber and Alma Beachy; brother, Henry Miller; and two brothers-in-law, Emanuel Miller and Ben Raber.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the John A. Miller residence with Bishop John D. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Troyer Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the John A. Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020